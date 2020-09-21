Probe Into Confederate Flag Posts Backed Firing, United Says

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- United Airlines Inc. fired a longtime employee after her Facebook posts depicting the Confederate flag led to revelations that she had "berated, belittled and harassed" subordinates, not because of her age and gender, the airline told a Colorado federal court. United filed a motion for summary judgment on Friday, arguing that airport operations supervisor Rhonda Patterson-Eachus should have her age and sex discrimination suit ended because an internal investigation into Patterson-Eachus' "divisive" Facebook posts revealed "rude and unprofessional" conduct that justified her firing. "Based on the information obtained in the investigation, senior management concluded that plaintiff's disrespectful, inconsistent and harsh interactions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS