Apple Sued For Allegedly Stealing Racially Diverse Emojis

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The creator of a set of emojis that exhibit varied skin tones sued Apple Inc. in Texas federal court Friday, claiming the tech giant infringed its copyright-protected invention after it was released through the App Store and iTunes. Cub Club Investment LLC accused Apple of copying its racially diverse emoji set, dubbed iDiversicons, despite several months of ultimately unfruitful discussions about a partnership between the two companies that took place in 2014. Moreover, CCI says the Cupertino, California-based corporation has been cutting into its profits. CCI alleges that Apple's emojis, right, infringe its copyrights for emojis with five skin tones....

