Flint Says It's Complying With Deal To Replace Water Lines

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The city of Flint, Michigan, has told a federal court that it's complying with a settlement agreement to find and replace potentially toxic water lines, and that civil rights and environmental groups have wrongly alleged the city isn't living up to its promises. Flint said on Monday that it has excavated lines at more than 26,000 residences, far surpassing the original goal of 18,000 under the 2017 agreement. The city said it's continuing to monitor water quality, conduct public outreach and replace lines as required, and that the work is being done even as the coronavirus pandemic has made some tasks...

