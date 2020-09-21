Boots Faces Multiple Suits Over Missed Rent Amid COVID-19

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Financial Services UK newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 6:17 PM BST) -- British high street health retailer Boots is facing multiple lawsuits from its landlords over millions of pounds in unpaid rent after it was hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdowns.German asset manager and financial planner Commerz Investmentgesellschaft mbH is suing the pharmacy giant to claw back more than £1 million ($1.27 million) in missed rent, according to a Sept. 9 filing.Commerz, which is the owner of a property rented by Boots in a London Westfield shopping center, said Boots has failed to pay more than £1.3 million in rent altogether and is suing to recover the arrears plus interest and indemnity costs.Boots, which announced this summer that it was closing down shops and reducing its workforce in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also facing a lawsuit from the owner of another Westfield store.Stratford City Shopping Center is suing the health care chain to recover just over £1.1 million in missed rental payments, according to a Sept. 7 filing.The suits come after a spate of businesses were forced to close or restrict their operations when the U.K. went into a national lockdown in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Small businesses criticized insurers over their failure to cover the extensive losses brought on by the lockdowns, leading to a showdown between the Financial Conduct Authority and insurers in court.The High Court ruled earlier in September that insurers should have to pay out on claims to approximately 370,000 businesses forced to close during the lockdown.A spokesperson for Boots was not immediately available for comment Monday. Representatives for Stratford City and Commerz could not be reached for comment.Commerz is represented by DAC Beachcroft LLP . Boots UK is represented by Shoosmiths LLP The case is Commerz Investmentgesellschaft mbH v. Boots UK Ltd., case number BL-2020-001437, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.Stratford City Shopping Center is represented by Gary Cowan QC of Falcon Chambers. Boots UK is represented by Shoosmiths LLP.The case is Stratford City Shopping Centre v. Boots UK Ltd., case number BL-2020-001438, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.