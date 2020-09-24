Shipper Eyes £1.4M Repair Reimbursement From UK Insurer

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 7:59 PM BST) -- A South American shipping company is suing its insurer in the U.K. to try to claw back £1.4 million ($1.8 million) it was forced to pay out after two ships collided in a port in Uruguay. Fenaril SA was left with the repair bill after its ship Alessi was held responsible for damaging the Ocean Diamond in 2014. Navigators Management (UK) Ltd. has refused to pay Fenaril back, the High Court suit claims, in breach of a 2013 insurance policy. The newly public Sept. 9 court document alleges the insurer is trying to shirk its obligations by claiming the Fenaril vessel...

