AI Machine Can't Be Patent Inventor In UK, Judge Rules

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 5:42 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Monday that an artificial intelligence machine's invention cannot be patented because it is not a person, and thus not an inventor under the U.K.'s patent law, keeping the machine's creator from getting those patent rights. A High Court judge has ruled that an AI machine cannot be considered an inventor under existing patent law. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The ruling from High Court Judge Marcus Smith rejects an appeal filed by Stephen Thaler, a computer scientist who built an AI machine. Thaler had sought to patent two inventions but maintained that taking credit for...

