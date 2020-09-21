CFTC Says Oil Trader Can't Escape $2.4M Fraud Judgment

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has urged a Texas federal judge to toss an oil commodities trader's request to erase a $2.6 million default judgment entered against him, saying email and phone records disprove the trader's claim he was never served in the matter. The CFTC told a Southern District of Texas court on Friday that the trader, Christopher D. Daley, emailed and called the commission's counsel multiple times between the time it filed claims against him for violating the anti-fraud provisions of the Commodity Exchange Act in July 2012 and November 2012, less than a month before the default...

