French Telecom Co. Iliad Makes $2.6B Bid For Poland's Play

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- France-based telecommunications service provider Iliad Group said Monday that it had made a €2.2 billion (nearly $2.6 billion) bid to purchase Polish telecommunications business Play. Iliad SA said its Iliad Purple Communications SA subsidiary made the offer to purchase all of the shares of Play Communications SA's investors for PLN 39 ($10.19) each, which represents a 38.8% premium to the shares' closing price Friday, according to an announcement about the tender offer. The takeover bid values the Polish company at €3.5 billion, including debt. Iliad also revealed that it's already inked an agreement to purchase a 40% stake in Play from shareholders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS