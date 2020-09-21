Microsoft Inks $7.5B Deal For Skadden-Led Video Game Maker

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT) -- Microsoft unveiled plans Monday to buy video game publisher ZeniMax Media, the parent company of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" and "Fallout" creator Bethesda Softworks, in a $7.5 billion cash deal steered by Skadden. Redmond, Washington-headquartered Microsoft Corp. said in a press release that adding ZeniMax Inc., guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, and Bethesda to its portfolio will bolster its creative studio teams. The tech giant also said it plans to release Bethesda's latest games, including the "Starfield" space adventure it's currently developing, on its new cloud gaming service Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS