Insurers Must Cover $34M Explosion, Pipeline Says

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A pipeline developer says two Liberty Mutual subsidiaries must indemnify a contractor in its $34 million suit over a fatal pipeline explosion, telling an Alabama federal judge a pollution exclusion doesn't apply. Colonial Pipeline Co., which is suing contractor Superior Land Designs LLC for millions over the explosion, asked the court Friday to reject a motion for summary judgment filed by Ohio Security Insurance Co. and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. in which they seek to dodge the contractor's claims for coverage. The pipeline company said the subsidiaries must honor the general liability insurance and commercial umbrella insurance policies taken out by...

