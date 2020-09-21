No Early Wins For Bitcoin 'Inventor' Ahead Of $10B Trial

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has denied self-described Bitcoin "inventor" Craig Wright's bid for summary judgment in a dispute over the ownership of potentially $10 billion that's slated for trial early next year. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom did, however, grant summary judgment to Wright's opponents, the estate of Wright's late business partner, David Kleiman, on 12 of Wright's affirmative defenses in the upcoming trial over whether he schemed to seize Kleiman's bitcoin after his death in 2013, finding "no genuine dispute that these defenses fail." Wright had sought summary judgment on six grounds, including that his alleged misstatements to Kleiman's family were...

