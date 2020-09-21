Samsung Gets Touch-Screen IP Slashed In Revived PTAB Bid

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has struck down most of a patent covering touch-screen technology that was challenged by Samsung, after the Federal Circuit ruled that the board's initial decision upholding the claims was not backed by evidence. The PTAB's ruling, issued Friday, found only three out of 30 claims in UUSI LLC's patent were valid. The patent relates to touch screens in smartphones and tablets that can determine the "location of a user's touch by measuring capacitance change." The Federal Circuit sent the case back to the PTAB last June, faulting the board's "legally erroneous" finding that nobody would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS