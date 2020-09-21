Queens Hospital Escapes Nurse Manager's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a Haitian former nurse manager at a Queens hospital who said she was unappreciated and paid less than her colleagues, ruling that she brought her race and national origin bias claims too late. On Sunday, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto granted Jamaica Hospital Medical Center summary judgment on Pascale Perard's federal and New York State law claims and a retaliation claim under New York City law, while dismissing without prejudice her other New York City claims. "The court agrees with defendant and finds that plaintiff has not established that she was...

