Nerve Repair Co. Didn't Even Read Claims, Investor Says

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Nerve repair product manufacturer Axogen's bid to toss an amended complaint alleging the company lied about its success and business practices belied a failure to actually read the new claims leveled against it, a pension fund argued in Florida federal court. In an opposition motion filed Sunday, lead plaintiff the Police and Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit urged U.S. District Judge Tom Barber not to toss its second amended complaint, noting that it cited additional claims made by Axogen, added new expert analysis and incorporated information from four former Axogen employees. "[Axogen's] motion portrays Detroit's second amended complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS