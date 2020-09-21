EPA To Pay $92K Atty Fees In Truck Emissions Rollback Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to pay nearly $92,000 to environmental groups for attorney fees over a challenge to the Trump administration's attempt to roll back heavy-duty truck emissions rules. The settlement on attorney fees was announced Friday in the D.C. Circuit and comes roughly two years after the EPA withdrew its rule, which sought to stop enforcing Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions standards for certain heavy-duty trucks. The decision by the Trump administration to try to curb that enforcement sparked an emergency legal challenge mounted by the Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund and Center for Biological Diversity in the...

