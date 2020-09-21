2nd Circ. Axes Black Men's Hiring Bias Suit Over Convictions

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A split Second Circuit panel on Monday rejected discriminatory hiring allegations brought by a pair of African American men denied jobs because of past felony convictions, finding that the men can't rely on national statistics showing that Black individuals are more likely to be arrested and incarcerated than white applicants. Those statistics aren't representative of the specific job applicant pool at the company, the majority held, affirming a lower court's dismissal of the suit last year. According to their August 2018 proposed class action, George Mandala and Charles Barnett were offered jobs at technology services provider NTT Data Inc. in 2017. However,...

