Pending Changes Pose Threat To SEC Whistleblower Program

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 23, all eyes will be on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when the five commissioners vote on proposed changes to its current whistleblower program. These changes have been pending for over two years and sparked over 100,000 public comments in opposition to some of the commission's most radical changes.[1] The stakes could not be higher. Currently, the whistleblower program has been successful well beyond what anyone could have imagined when it was enacted 10 years ago. The proof is in the pudding, as the SEC confirmed the program resulted in: $2.5 billion obtained from fraudsters, with many more...

