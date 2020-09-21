House Passes Bills Enacting New Federal Telecom Policies

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed three bills Monday aimed at imposing several new telecom-related policy mandates on the federal government, including requiring the Federal Communications Commission to improve network outage reporting and study how to help diversify the media. As part of a torrent of floor activity to get legislative initiatives passed through the chamber in the last weeks of the session, lawmakers also pushed through a bill to require international financial institutions, or IFIs, to limit their support of wireless development to networks that are free from foreign security risks. The bills were passed by voice vote under suspension...

