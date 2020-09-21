DC Circ. Looks Split Over NLRB Subcontracting Decision

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge told a Massachusetts business Monday that he doubts the company can upend a decision that it unlawfully subcontracted out work without telling its union, so long as the National Labor Relations Board met a key legal test backing that conclusion. But the appeals panel weighing the case seemed divided, with another judge suggesting that the tire-recycling company involved was actually expanding its work force rather than trying to do an end run around the workplace's collective bargaining unit and displace union jobs by signing a deal bringing subcontractor employees onto the site. Bob's Tire Co. appealed to...

