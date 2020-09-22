Tenured Teacher Furloughs Were Reasonable, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania school district took reasonable measures when it furloughed three tenured teachers to combat a budget shortfall, a panel of Third Circuit judges has ruled unanimously. In a published opinion Monday, the panel found that the decision from the City of Scranton Board of School Directors and the town school district to suspend the teachers was a necessary measure in light of a $4.5 million deficit, stopping short of wading into a circuit split on whether contract clause violations can be brought under U.S. Code 1983 — the statute through which people can sue state officials for civil rights violations....

