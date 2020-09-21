Green Group Threatens To Sue Calif. For 'Illegal' Oil Permits

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Monday warned California Gov. Gavin Newsom that unless his administration immediately stops issuing permits to oil and gas wells in the state illegally, he can expect to see the group in court. The group told Newsom in a letter threatening litigation that not only are the permits not undergoing the review required under the California Environmental Quality Act, but they authorize activities that harm the environment and the health of Californians. The Center for Biological Diversity has "pleaded" with Newsom for nearly two years to curb oil industry pollution by not authorizing new oil and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS