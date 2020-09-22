DC Judge Won't Rethink EPA's River Trash Limit Deadline

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday denied a request by an environmental advocacy nonprofit to reconsider setting a deadline for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to establish a total maximum daily trash load in the Anacostia River, which flows through the nation's capital. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates turned down the New York-based Natural Resources Defense Council's motion to reconsider his 2018 ruling, which held that the EPA isn't required to impose a deadline on creating a total maximum daily load, or TMDL. The limit attempts to curb trash pollution in the river that flows from Prince George's County in...

