Infringing Luxury Vinyl Tile Imports Blocked From US

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will bar certain luxury vinyl tiles from being imported into the U.S., after verifying a Georgia company's claims that the products infringe its tile designs, according to a Federal Register notice Tuesday. The commission issued a general exclusion order prohibiting the importation of luxury vinyl tile that infringes three U.S. patents owned by Mohawk Industries Inc. and its subsidiaries Luxembourg-based Flooring Industries Ltd. and Georgia-based IVC US Inc. A general exclusion order was needed, the ITC determined, to prevent foreign exporters from skirting a limited exclusion order that bars tile imports from specific companies and because it...

