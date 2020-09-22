Trump Admin. Proposes 15-Day Window For Seeking Asylum

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration proposed shrinking the window for migrants to apply for asylum from one year in most cases to 15 days from the date of their first immigration court hearing. The draft rule released Monday from the Executive Office for Immigration Review builds on a June proposal that would make it harder for migrants to win protection in the U.S. and would speed up deportations. Under the new proposal, migrants would have two weeks and a day following their first immigration court hearing to file a complete asylum application, including a receipt confirming they've paid a planned $50 filing fee...

