Mass. Pot Co. Says Regulator Sat On Application For Months

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts marijuana dispensary says the state's cannabis regulator has failed to take action on its latest license application for more than half a year and is asking a state judge to step in. Northeast Alternatives, which operates in both the medical and adult-use cannabis spaces, alleges in a lawsuit filed Sept. 14 in Massachusetts state court that the state's Cannabis Control Commission has been sitting on its application for more than 240 days, even though state law and the commission's own regulations prescribe a 90-day turnaround time. According to the complaint, the commission informed Northeast that its application to open...

