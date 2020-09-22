Antitrust Class Actions Netted $24B In Deals Last Decade

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Private class action plaintiffs reached $24 billion in settlements in antitrust cases between 2009 and 2019, with a year-to-year decrease last year but an increase in the number of cases filed, according to a new report. The American Antitrust Institute and the University of San Francisco School of Law released a commentary Monday on an annual report from the school and Huntington National Bank that analyzes antitrust class actions filed in federal court. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}(); The report showed $974 million in settlements in cases last year, the lowest total since 2012 and down from a high...

