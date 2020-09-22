Ill. Pot Licensing Redo Falls Short For Some Suing Applicants

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Illinois officials' announcement that it would re-score applications for 75 marijuana dispensary licenses coincided with a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a large group of would-be operators on Tuesday, but it doesn't resolve all the complaints hoping to stop the licenses from being awarded. Late Monday, Illinois regulators announced they would be giving applicants the chance to update their submissions and be re-scored before the state holds the lottery for the 75 licenses, which is only open to those with the top scores. And on Tuesday morning, an Illinois federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Southshore Restore and more...

