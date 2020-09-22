Chinese Electric Carmaker Fueled By $1.47B Funding Round

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Chinese electric carmaker WM Motor said Tuesday that it secured RMB 10 billion ($1.47 billion) in a funding round led by a Shanghai state-owned investor group that it will use to expand its reach and further develop its technology. WM Motor raised the money in the private Series D financing round as several of its competitors, including Tesla and other Chinese electric vehicle makers, have tapped the public markets and their investors for more capital. Shanghai-based WM Motor said in a press release that SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., a Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer, was part of the group of investors that...

