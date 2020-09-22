Gibson Dunn Steers $454M Buy Of Sports Equipment Maker

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Compass Diversified, the owner of several consumer and industrial North American companies, said Tuesday that it has inked a $454 million deal to purchase sports equipment company BOA Technologies, with guidance from Gibson Dunn. Connecticut-headquartered Compass Diversified, advised by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, said it's adding BOA Technologies Inc. — which creates dials that, when turned, adjust lace tightness on athletic shoes as an alternative to traditional laces — to its existing portfolio of nine businesses, according to an announcement about the deal. Compass Diversified CEO Elias Sabo praised BOA in a statement and said its "relentless focus on excellence,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS