Ex-Hemp Co. CEO Accused Of Selling Secret Strain For $3.8M

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A partial owner of a failed venture to breed, cultivate and sell hemp seeds has filed suit against the venture's former CEO, accusing him of selling its trade-secret hemp strain to Canadian company Canopy Growth for $3.83 million under a contract allegedly worth $13 million. Arizona-based Big Wuf Enterprises LLC and its principal W. John Short, who owned 45% of the failed YCG Holdings LLC, said in Monday's suit that the failed venture's CEO and chief genetics officer Paul Smith sold a potent strain of CBD-dominant hemp called Relief Now to the Canadian cannabis giant. Relief Now is a trade-secret strain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS