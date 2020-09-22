$2B Online Slots Deal Draws UK Antitrust Scrutiny

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog said Tuesday that it would probe Swedish live casino gambling technology company Evolution Gaming's proposal to buy gaming solutions business NetEnt for 19.6 billion Swedish kronor ($2.2 billion). As is customary, the Competition and Markets Authority's investigation announcement offered no details on the probe other than to say the watchdog was looking to see if the deal "may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services." Evolution Gaming Group AB announced the proposed transaction in late June, calling it a "landmark" deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS