Takeda Subsidiary Seeks $130M For Drug Firm's Spinoff Fraud

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Takeda subsidiary told the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday that it should get $130 million in damages from immunotherapy drug developer Harpoon Therapeutics, after a vice chancellor found that Harpoon fraudulently induced it into buying into a cancer therapy research and investment opportunity. After an all-day virtual trial to consider damages in the case, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III suggested the parties consider heading to mediation since they are so far apart regarding the amount of damages that should be awarded. A Harpoon expert argues that damages should be as low as $400,000, according to comments during Tuesday's trial....

