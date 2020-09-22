Top EU Court Clears UK State Aid To Hinkley Nuclear Project

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 7:34 PM BST) -- The European Union's top court on Tuesday rejected an attempt by Austria to block British support for a major nuclear energy project, finding that the British government did not breach state aid rules. The European Court of Justice said that British government aid offered to the Hinkley Point nuclear project was legal. The plant is set to enter into service in 2023 and is being built by French utility company EDF Energy. The European Commission cleared British government aid for the plant in 2014, saying it did not violate EU competition rules. Austria launched a case in 2015 to try to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS