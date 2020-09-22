Meatpacker Owes $230K To Ex-Employee In Bias Trial

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal jury has awarded roughly $230,000 to a former meatpacking plant worker who said the company ignored daily discrimination and verbal abuse against her and finally forced her to quit. In a verdict dated Friday and posted publicly Monday, a jury in Pocatello found that Golden Valley Natural LLC, a 600-employee meatpacking plant, subjected former employee Alexis Johnson to hostility and discrimination based on her sex, gender or race — Johnson is white, while most of the plant's employees are Hispanic. The jury also found that management knew or should have known of the harassment but didn't take action. The...

