Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meatpacker Owes $230K To Ex-Employee In Bias Trial

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal jury has awarded roughly $230,000 to a former meatpacking plant worker who said the company ignored daily discrimination and verbal abuse against her and finally forced her to quit.

In a verdict dated Friday and posted publicly Monday, a jury in Pocatello found that Golden Valley Natural LLC, a 600-employee meatpacking plant, subjected former employee Alexis Johnson to hostility and discrimination based on her sex, gender or race — Johnson is white, while most of the plant's employees are Hispanic.

The jury also found that management knew or should have known of the harassment but didn't take action. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!