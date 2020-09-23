FCA Calls Out Law Firm Report In Park Scheme Collapse Suit

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 7:16 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has taken aim at law firm JWK Legal Group in a suit accusing a group of airport parking companies of running unauthorized investment schemes after the regulator's claim was described as too vague. In an amended particulars of claim, the regulator set out how JWK allegedly prepared material for Park First Group to promote an illegal collective investment scheme using misleading statements. JWK produced a report called "Investing with Park First Airport Parking" for potential investors that described how for a payment "as low as £20,000" ($25,000), a car parking space could be secured at a leading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS