Building Inspector Faces £3.6M Bill Over Unsafe Tower Block

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 8:16 PM BST) -- A housing association has sued a building inspection company for £3.6 million ($4.6 million) for allegedly failing to pay out under property cover to fix "imminent danger" to residents of an eight-story apartment block in East London amid concerns about fire safety failings. Estuary Housing Association Ltd. said in a newly public Sept. 2 filing that the National House Building Council, which provides property inspections and insurance policies for new builds, should cough up the £3.5 million needed to ensure that the 79 residential flats meet the 2010 Building Regulations. The housing association, which is the freehold owner of the block...

