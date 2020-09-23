House Passes Bill To Repeal T-Band Breakup

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A House bill that repeals the Federal Communications Commission's requirement to relocate and auction off the T-Band, or a swath of radio frequencies that first responders use to communicate across different networks, passed in a 410-5 vote Wednesday. The bill, known as the Don't Break Up the T-Band Act, was introduced by Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., earlier this year and seeks to repeal a provision in a 2012 tax bill that mandates the FCC auction off the T-Band spectrum by 2021. As the potential auction date drew closer, concerns were raised among lawmakers of how law enforcement, fire officials and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS