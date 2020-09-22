Fintech Co. Unifiedpost Raises $295M, Goes Public In Europe

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Belgium-based fintech startup Unifiedpost began listing on Europe's largest stock exchange Tuesday after raising €252 million ($295 million) in an offering that valued the cloud-based platform provider at €608 million ($711.8 million). Company founder and CEO Hans Leybaert was on hand at Euronext Brussels Tuesday morning to ring the opening bell as shares of Unifiedpost, the company he started in 2001, started trading. "This is truly an exciting day for Unifiedpost Group," Leybaert said in a statement. "With the strong foundations we built over the last 20 years, we are now ready to grow and expand further." "I am grateful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS