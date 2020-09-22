Oregon Fire Destruction Underscores Risk To Pot Businesses

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Oregon officials say seven marijuana businesses burned to the ground and another dozen suffered crop losses amid devastating wildfires, detailing the toll on the industry as operators along the West Coast seek regulatory relief to save their products. Five marijuana retailers, one farm and one testing lab were deemed total losses in the wake of four separate wildfires, according to statistics provided to Law360 by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Monday. Those fires have burned more than 400,000 acres, and only one has been fully contained. Twenty licensees were directly in burn zones, and more than two dozen told the...

