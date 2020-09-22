Watchdog Props Up Reports At Heart Of 'FinCEN Files' Leak

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog report released Tuesday says the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network should help point local law enforcement officials to reports that banks file to flag potential financial crimes, defending the value of the reports just days after the so-called FinCEN Files media reports questioned their efficacy. The U.S. Government Accountability Office report includes a single recommendation that FinCEN create policies and procedures to help make local law enforcement officials more aware of Bank Secrecy Act reports, including suspicious activity reports, or SARs. "FinCEN lacks written policies and procedures for assessing which agencies without direct access could benefit from greater use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS