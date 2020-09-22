Lowe's Shuts Down Overtime Suit Over Tax Reform Bonuses

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge threw out a proposed class and collective action Tuesday that accused Lowe's of shorting workers on overtime by failing to factor bonuses dedicated to 2017 changes to tax law into their pay calculations, ruling that the payments were a "gift." U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell adopted a magistrate judge's July findings and granted the home improvement retailer's April motion to dismiss the proposed class and collective action, which the plaintiffs estimated would have covered "thousands" of workers. The workers argued that Lowe's violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and state laws by neglecting to include...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS