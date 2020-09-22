Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lowe's Shuts Down Overtime Suit Over Tax Reform Bonuses

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge threw out a proposed class and collective action Tuesday that accused Lowe's of shorting workers on overtime by failing to factor bonuses dedicated to 2017 changes to tax law into their pay calculations, ruling that the payments were a "gift."

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell adopted a magistrate judge's July findings and granted the home improvement retailer's April motion to dismiss the proposed class and collective action, which the plaintiffs estimated would have covered "thousands" of workers.

The workers argued that Lowe's violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and state laws by neglecting to include...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!