Claims Trimmed Again In Walmart False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An Alabama magistrate judge has for a second time cut down some of the claims in a proposed class action alleging that Walmart Inc. falsely markets its pediatric shakes as promoting child growth, throwing out claims regarding the shakes' nutritional value. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray M. Borden dismissed allegations by Kaylan Morris that Walmart falsely claims the shakes contain "balanced nutrition to help kids thrive" and "nutrition to help kids grow," saying she can't allege the labels are false just by claiming the shakes contain added sugar or calories. Even the amended complaint admits the shakes do contain vitamins and minerals, the...

