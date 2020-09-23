FTC Settles With Globex For $1.9M In Telemarketing Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Globex Telecom Inc. will pay $1.9 million to settle first-of-its-kind charges from the Federal Trade Commission that it facilitated illegal robocallers in marketing fraudulent credit card interest rate reductions, the agency has announced. The Canadian Voice over Internet Protocol service provider accused of helping the now-defunct Educare Centre Services steal $7.5 million from consumers must now conduct detailed screenings of its clients, the FTC said in announcing the deal on Tuesday. This includes ensuring that telemarketers seeking to use the Globex phone call platform are making use of the National Do Not Call Registry. The settlement "brings to a close the...

