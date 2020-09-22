Walmart Must Answer Waste Inquiry, Calif. Appeals Court Says

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A California appeals panel on Monday affirmed a lower court's order that Walmart must comply with interrogatories seeking information about its hazardous waste disposal, saying the inquiry falls within the "broad boundaries of the people's investigative power" despite the lifting of an injunction against the retail giant. The panel for the Court of Appeal for the First Appellate District in a unanimous opinion authored by Justice Teri L. Jackson said it issued its unpublished order despite the Alameda County District Attorney's Office asking it to deny Walmart's appeal as moot because the retail giant already answered the interrogatories. The appellate court said...

