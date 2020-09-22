SEC Settles $7M Kenyan Clean Water Project Scam Claim

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it had reached a settlement with a Houston businessman accused of swindling at least 20 investors out of about $7 million, purportedly to fund water desalination plants in Kenya, that instead paid for his purchases of a car, a condo, and other luxury goods. Verley Lee "Rocky" Sembritzky Jr. and his Houston-based companies, Bounty of the Ocean Inc. and Ocean Harvest LLC, were all named as defendants in the lawsuit filed Tuesday along with the settlement. As part of the settlement, Sembritzky and his companies have agreed to disgorge $7.5 million and Sembritzky...

