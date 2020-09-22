Pot Residency Fight Paused As Maine City Mulls Changes

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The city of Portland, Maine, and a cannabis company tied to Acreage Holdings have asked a federal court to pause litigation over the city's alleged favoritism to locals in pot licensing, saying lawmakers are mulling changes that could end the fight. Wellness Connection and Portland asked the court Friday to stay the case while the City Council discusses possible amendments to its marijuana ordinance at a Sept. 28 workshop. Local leaders could move on changes to the licensing rules by mid-October, according to the filing. "The parties also agree that this stay will end on Nov. 4 if the City Council...

