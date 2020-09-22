Full DC Circ. Won't Rethink Expedited Removal Expansion

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit on Tuesday refused to revisit a panel decision greenlighting the Trump administration's expansion of fast-tracked deportation proceedings, rejecting immigration groups' efforts to maintain a court order blocking the government from broadening its deportation authority. The refusal will allow the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to begin swiftly deporting individuals who have lived in the country for fewer than two years — even if the migrant was arrested over 100 miles from a land border — without holding a full immigration court proceeding. The appeals court decision comes down in a one-page per curiam order that offered no explanations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS