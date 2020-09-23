Mortgage Worker Gets $1.1M Arbitration Win After 9-Year Fight

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has approved a $1.1 million arbitration award for a former mortgage worker, bringing to a close a nearly decadelong wage and hour dispute that once yielded a multimillion-dollar class arbitration award. U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb approved the award for former Waterstone Mortgage Corporation loan originator Pamela Herrington on Tuesday, roughly a year and a half after she tossed a $10 million class arbitration award for 174 mortgage workers on the grounds that their arbitration agreement didn't allow the workers to arbitrate as a group. The judge's decision shot down Waterstone's argument that the arbitrator "exceeded his...

