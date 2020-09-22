Ex-Judges Urge Senate Not To Rush Supreme Court Nominee

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Eleven former federal district court and appellate judges asked the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to wait until after the next presidential inauguration before considering a nomination to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., former judges from the Third, Seventh and Eighth circuits and a slew of districts urged restraint in replacing Justice Ginsburg, who died earlier this month. "Our nation is on the precipice of a national election and is in the grip of a global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS