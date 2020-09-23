ITC Prevails In Court-Reporting Contract Bid Protest

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims upheld the International Trade Commission's decision to partner with a court reporting company with outdated technology, finding that the contractor's "historical" wireless router didn't disqualify it from bidding. Claims court Judge Ryan T. Holte tossed ACE-Federal Reporters Inc.'s legal challenge to being snubbed for a $3.8 million contract with the ITC, rejecting the company's claims that a government webpage cautioning agencies against acquiring outdated technology should have ruined rival Heritage Reporting Corp.'s chances at the court reporting contract. "ITC reasonably concluded hardware with historical validation was compliant for this procurement. Furthermore, nothing required ITC to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS